Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is on the mend: the daughter of actress made a sensational statement

Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the rumors of the death which appeared earlier, is not just alive, but even recovering.

This was stated by her daughter Anna Zavorotnyuk-stryukove the comments in the social networks.

“Is your mother alive?” — asked the girl her podistica. “Do not believe these moral freaks and don’t ask me such an insensitive and cruel questions, we are going to recover, we’ll be fine!” — said Anna.

She also answered another podyschite, which accused the family of car crash in silence.

“I say it like it is. Our family does not go to the program and are not satisfied with the show for such indifferent people like you as you would like. We stand with dignity and leave the details in the shadows. There are millions of good people that pray for my mom, and I have not enough words to Express gratitude to them”, — she wrote.

We will remind, earlier it stated that he considers sin — PR on the show.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter