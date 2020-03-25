And the virus is nothing: In Russia, preparations for the may 9 parade

The Ministry of defense of Russia reinforces preventive measures during the preparation of the parade for the 75th anniversary of victory in great Patriotic war in terms of the epidemic COVID-19, the participants of the parade will be three times a day to measure temperature, according to owned by Grigory Berezkin RBC.

According to the Ministry, the preparation for the feast takes place in a planned manner. The entire staff at the present time has passed a thorough medical examination and were allowed to participate in the parade. In parts where now are deployed military units, established disinfectant UV lamp, and have assembled a stockpile of medical masks.

In addition, the Department stated that all military personnel will be under increased scrutiny by doctors before the start of the holiday. Foreign military, in turn, will be quarantine after arrival on the territory of Russia.