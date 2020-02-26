And these jokes are in Crimea now to whom? Prohibited Barnabas demanding the return to Ukraine

Russian TV presenter Ekaterina Barnabas, speaking in annexed Crimea, can cancel the ban on entry to Ukraine.

In court with the claim about cancellation of the Barnabas of the ban on entry addressed the “New channel”. The plaintiff says, Barnabas unlawfully included in the list of persons who pose a threat to national security of Ukraine.

“Among other claims — to recognize illegal treatment of the SBU to the Ministry of culture, youth and sports of Ukraine on introducing Catherine Barnabas in the above list of persons”, — is spoken on the page of the court in Facebook.

Recall that after his speech in occupied Crimea Barnabas were in the list of “Peacemaker.” Later it denied entry to Ukraine.

Note that in the Crimea Barnabas sang a song dedicated to Vladimir Putin.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter