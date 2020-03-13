Andre tan gets the wife to a nervous breakdown: what is the reason

Famous designer Andre tan, who called earlier the most fashionable thing of the season, brings his wife to a nervous breakdown. And all because of shopping together and choosing clothes. He personally supervises and approves all images wife Alina.

“I’ll tell you, as a spirit, as it happens. We never go shopping together because she knows that it always ends up with a nervous breakdown — her nervous breakdown, not mine. Recently, she brought eight sweaters, six of them were returned back, because I agreed to only two, said, “Thanks, bye!” Every morning, I say all images” — shared Andre tan in an interview for the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.

The only woman he can’t criticize and dictate terms is the daughter of Sonia, which he because the work pays not as much time as I wanted.

“As my wife says: “my husband has one mistress named work”. So, you can call me dad of the day, because Sonia I can only see in the morning when going to work, and in the evening when I return, she’s already asleep. Mostly I go out with her, talking, playing, in terms of entertainment I am of course a crazy father. Especially because she loves to draw. Many people ask me, would I want my daughter to do fashion. I confidently say: “NO”, because that is exactly profession is not for girls! Or for girls, if she just draws a sketch, and all the rest make up for it”, — said the designer of the channel “Ukraine”.

So Andre tan instead of educating the future designer, prefers to just wear her best dresses of their own creation.

