Andrey Boyko. Photo: press service

Singer Andrey Boyko presented the track “Not just”, which was written last spring and kept it secret.

Now the star of the TV series “School” it was improved, refined and added a lifetime of memories.

I really wanted to introduce this song at the right time and at the right moment. I have been through a lot in life and I had to rethink and make sure the track has the right to life,” says Andrew.

According to the artist, the writing of the song “Not just” was inspired by Travis Scott for their sound and handling. If you listen to every word, we can clearly understand what track — echoes of the real life of Andrew where he sings about Heartbreak, about a girl, about his father, who recently lost and that they always have been.

Have you heard the new song by Andrey Boyko:

