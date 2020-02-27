Andrey Rublev vs Daniel Evans: live streaming free for the match Asia-Pacific

Andrey Rublev – Daniel Evans. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific Dubai (February 27, 2020)

In the first quarterfinal of the tournament in Dubai, Andrei Rublev will meet with Daniel Evans. The match will take place on February 27. Who will win the match? – read in our forecast.

Andrey Rublev

At this tournament, Rublev held two different fights. In the confrontation and with the Italian Musseti, he did not act in the best way on the second serve. Because of this, the Russian won only 38% of the goals. Despite this, he managed to break the resistance of Lorenzo (6-4, 6-4).

The match with Krajinovic at first also did not work out easily for Andrey. He won the first set in a tie-break. But in the second, he found his game. As a result, Rublev in the second set did not give a single game to the Serb (7-6, 6-0). This time, the goals won on the second pitch were 52%.

Daniel Evans

In Evans’ two previous games had a problem. Victories were given to him with difficulty. He beat Fabio Fognini with the score 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, and Pierre-South Erbera beat 7-5, 3-6, 7-6. Despite the victories, the Briton’s game is hardly good. For two fights, he lost his serve nine times, but compensated for all this with a good game in the draws.

In Dubai, Evans performed only once. In 2017, he reached the second round here, where he lost to Gael Monfils.

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is 2-1 in favor of Rublev.

This year in Adelaide, the Russian beat the British in three sets.

Forecast

In the previous two matches, Evans lost twice in the course of the meeting, but recouped each time. It is unlikely that this will take place in the third match. Rublev now plays better than Erber and Fognini, so he must confidently pass the Briton.

Our forecast is the victory of Andrei Rublev taking into account the handicap (-3.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.67 in BC Fonbet