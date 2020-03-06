Android update broke the Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi has stopped the spread of updates Android 10. The company drew attention to the negative reviews from owners of the flagship Mi 10, says GizChina.

The owners of smartphones and Mi 10 Mi 10 Pro complained to media that after the next update of Android smartphones have ceased to work correctly. In particular, some owners of the devices said that their machines no longer run and react to the power button. Some of the users complaining about multiple device reboots and other problems.

The reporters found that the problems of the new owners of the vehicles line 10 Mi associated with the beta version update MIUI 20.3.4. Negative opinions drew the attention of Xiaomi, which stated that it stops the spread of the firmware. “Having received the user feedback about problems when you turn on Xiaomi Mi 10, we immediately stopped the deployment of the system,” — said in a statement.