Anfisa Chekhova had surgery: what is the reason

Famous Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhov, the owner of magnificent forms, had surgery. She turned to the surgeons for varicose veins. Doctors advised to remove the problem radically. About the surgery, anesthesia, and their fears Anfisa said in Instagram.

She admitted she was very afraid of surgery, especially anesthesia.

“Anesthesia I somehow survived. Usually I’m fighting with doctors that I try to put him under, but then it did not happen” — shared Chekhov and said that helped her cope with stress.

“If you have covered such emotions that it is difficult to cope on their own — just start to wobble. Standing, from heel to toe, with the average amplitude. Or in a rocking chair or swing. Or sitting with crossed legs, just swing the body back and forth… a Simple swaying of the body can bring us peace. So if the anxiety about the future, fear of illness or financial collapse took the upper hand over you, just swing! You will be surprised how this helps, “—wrote Anfisa.

Later Chekhov said that everything went well, she is recovering at home and is wearing compression stockings. Makes it quite sexy, and with a sense of humor.

She showed a video from the operating room, as she enters into anesthesia. Later the artist admitted that he had liposuction.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter