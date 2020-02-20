Angela and Romeo Elvis have been buying up many of the price to the Decibels Music Awards !

This Wednesday in Cork, a prestigious event took place. It is thus up to “Decibels Music Awards” that Angela and Romeo Elvis have all won !

One thing is for sure, Angela and Romeo Elvis have a lot of talent. Thus, the brothers and sisters are distinguished to the Decibels Music Awards. MCE TV tells you more !

THE REST OF THE FAMILY OUT IN FORCE !

It is this Wednesday that the Decibel Music Awards were held. During this 5th edition, 2 artists have captured a good part of the price. You will have understood, this is Angela and her brother, Romeo Elvis. As every year, the ceremony rewards the best of the music. The interpreter can Balance Your What if is then imposed in the category of best French song.

Angela has also won the award for best concert, but also the best video clip. The great class ! Absent from the event, the star has all the same required to transmit a video. ” Thank you so much ! I’m too happy and at the same time hyper disappointed not to be here this evening. Thanks The Decibel level to support me as much. I feel that this is a great chance to be at this point supported. Especially by the media.”

Romeo Elvis is also imposed in a number of categories. It has, therefore, obtained the prize of the solo artist male of the year, album of the year, as well as urban music. Hat the artist ! ” Thank you ! In addition, it is the wholesale price of the Decibels ! Thank you and congratulations to all other artists. It is as a whole. Long live Belgium ! “. Angela and her brother were really torn.

Other artists are also noted. And yes, Angela and Romeo Elvis are not the only ones. As well, the singer Lino has received the award of honor. About Loïc Nottet, it is distinguished in the categories ” pop”, and ” songwriter “. It is then expressed. I am the first surprised to be there because he should know that I am always very hard with me “.