Angela celebrates the end of his tour Brol ! (PHOTO)

Angela has just completed his Brol Tour ! Belgian singer has decided to celebrate this important moment in the corridors of Bercy. Visit the photo !

Clap end for Angela ! The star has ended his tour Brol this Friday 21 February at Bercy. So she decided to mark the occasion by decorating the scenes of the famous room. It tells you everything !

After months to ply the roads, She said goodbye to her tour Brol. In fact, the sister of Romeo Elvis gave his last concert in Paris this weekend. A victim of its success, the pretty blonde has also filled Bercy on 4 occasions. Amazing ! It as well decided to mark the occasion to celebrate this turning point in his career.

Angela has thought of everything to make a tribute to her tour. The star first made many speeches in front of his public. In effect, the artist could not hide his emotion on stage and thanked his fans several times. But that’s not all ! The interpreter of ” Yes or No “ has also celebrated the end of his show in the scenes. She has also decorated its lodges in the likeness of his Brol Tower.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Angela 🌹 (@angele_vl), 22 Feb. 2020 at 12 :40 pm PST

The sister of Romeo Elvis has unveiled a photo of her decorating on Instagram. So we can see balloons BROL and a garland to the ceiling. No doubt about it : Angela is going to regret his show. And his fans also ! These have been many to respond in a comment. ” I want to cry it is finished “, ” Thank you for the tour “, ” You deserve this more than anything “, ” It was awesome,” can we read it in the comments. What does cheer up at the pretty blonde !

Angela is now making the rounds of the festivals. In fact, the star is at the head of many programming this summer. It will then continue to sing her hits with the public ! Like what, everything is not over for the young woman ! We can’t wait to discover his future shows !