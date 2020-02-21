Angela in concert at AccorHotels Arena: his spirit animal follows it everywhere !

In concert at the AccorHotel Arena for four days, Angela has decorated the concert hall at the éfigie of his favorite animal…

Yesterday, Angela is on the scene of the AccorHotels Arena ! Elsewhere, belgian singer has not forgotten to decorate the walls of the room with his animal fetish… MCE TV tells you more !

FAN OF OTTERS

Since the beginning of her career, Angela likes to call his fans “my little otter” ! A small animal that the singer’s love visibly ! Thus, for her concert in Paris, Thursday 20 February 2020, the interpreter of Balance tone which did not fail to do a little dedication to his fans with this animal !

Indeed, arriving at the AccorHotel Arena (ex Bercy), thees fans have directly noticed that the legendary venue was decorated with care… And so with small sea otters, of course ! We’ll let you see for yourself with the images below ! One thing is for sure, the public had to love this small attention !

The otters Angela are on the restaurants @AELiveBar and Showtime ! — AccorHotels Arena February 20, 2020

Angela, his fourth paris-Bercy in a row

For the past two years, Angela has enjoyed real success ! Thus, the young singer of the belgian followed up his fourth paris-Bercy last night ! For the occasion, his big brother, Romeo Elvis was, therefore, of the party ! A surprise that has delighted the fans of Angela ! Also, this concert is only a postponement ! In fact, today, the young woman happen a 5th time at the AccorHotel Arena !

“Last Bercy tomorrow. Last concert of the Brol Ride. (Before the festivals) ! I’m going to cry my life. “ Wrote Angela on her account Instagram ! A message that has reacted to many of his fans on the twittosphère ! “Looking forward to this summer… Because they e in a Festival it’s just too top your sounds, you give everything! “ Or : ” Oh no ! I airais liked to be there for this last concert in Bercy, Angela ! But this is only a postponement ! “ And we can read Twitter ! Words that will thus comfort the gorgeous blonde !