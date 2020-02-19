Angela in concert at AccorHotels Arena: the fans are crazy !

Angela is in Paris from 18 to 21 February 2020 ! Belgian singer will give the following concerts in the Accorhotels Arena (Bercy) !

Fans of Angela are furious since a few days ! In fact, this Thursday, February 20, thehas beautiful blonde will give a concert at the AccorHotels Arena ! Yesterday, she played at Bercy, celebrities attended his concert ! MCE TV tells you more

BELGIAN SINGER SETS FIRE TO The ACCORHOTELS ARENA !

Tomorrow night, the lovely Angela gives a concert in Paris ! It’s been a long time that the date has been confirmed. Fans of the singer of 24 years can’t wait any longer ! In effect, the date he or she communicates for a given time hyper want to his fans ! All the more, that this will be the opportunity for them to see live the last album from the young woman !

Thus, we no longer count the number of tweets about the concert ! For the past few days, fans publish their impatience ! Someone has even published ” J‘have the impression that everyone goes to the concert of Angela wtf ! “We in any case we would love to go there ! For info, the beautiful blonde plays in Bercy (france) from 18 to 21 February ! If you have not been able to go there yesterday or tonight, you still have two opportunities to see the pop singer !

— February 19, 2020

The family of Alexandra Lamy on fire at the concert of Angela Bercy !

This Tuesday, February 18, Angèle gave a concert at Bercy ! For this occasion, there was Alexandra Lamy, his ex, Thomas Jouanet and their daughter, Chloe, aged 22 years. Separated since 2003, this did not prevent him to stay super close ! As well, they sang together on the song “Ta Queen” of belgian singer.

As well, we can’t wait to see the snaps and story Insta famous who will go to the concert next ! On expects 20,000 people tomorrow night at the AccorHotels Arena ! A concert that could make a lot of noise ! But, above all, that the risk of delight and dance with the fans of Angela !