Angela: its technical hilarious to combat the stress before going on stage !

In the story of his account Instagram, Angela has unveiled his original technique to combat stress before going on stage !

Before going on stage, many personalities experience stress. To combat the anxiety of the first moments, they have found their own technique. And this is also the case of Angela.

A WAY ANTI STRESS ENOUGH ORIGINAL

This Wednesday, February 19, Angele has decided to respond to the responses of its fans on social networks. In fact, in full makeup, she has found a technique to pass the time. And unlike some people, she has decided to respond to the questions that are most unusual and a few beasts of the internet users. In a first time, a fan asked how she was doing to combat the stress.

And it was natural that Angela responded : “I do a lot of fart. It is true “. The young woman had also decided to respond to other questions quite stupid. It entrusted the subject of hygiene in the tour bus : “We don ‘t poop in the tour bus. This is rule number 1 of the tour bus. We don’t poop in the tour bus.”

Angèle fact revelations on the tour bus

La belle Angèle has also explained : “We’re going to the toilet and the shower in the rooms and the festivals “. Many of the revelations that are sure to make you laugh with its fans. But this is not all. When a subscriber asked how she managed to gulp, it is natural that it unveiled its ” talent “. But if the beautiful blonde appears to have the smile, there is little, she has made revelations about his health.

The singer had revealed that she lived with tinnitus. She explained : “From the moment that I said to myself :” This is the sound that I hear, I’ll hear it all my life and it’s going to accompany me “, I also told myself that it had to happen. I’ve managed to accept it” .