Angela on stage with Romeo Elvis for the last date of the Brol Ride !

After having criss-crossed the roads of France, Angela said goodbye to her Brol Tour this Friday, February 21. But be careful ! Belgian singer has not done things by half to the end of his tour ! She ended her show with 4 concerts at Bercy. Amazing !

The pretty blonde has unleashed the viewers with his colourful show. Angèle has also invited personalities on stage for duets explosives. The fans have had the surprise to see the arrival Roméo Elvis for the song ” Forget Everything “. An original way to mark the spirits for the end of his Brol Tour ! Very quickly, the images of the duo have been around the canvas ! It must be said that the brother and sister were ultra accomplices on stage !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Angela 🌹 (@angele_vl) on 23 Feb. 2020 at 5 :52 am PST

This Sunday, Angela has decided to share pictures of his concerts at Bercy. It has unveiled a pretty picture with his brother. These last hug before the cheering crowd. No doubt about it : this moment will remain engraved in the minds of the artists. And fans also ! In fact, they are more than 200 00 to like the shot !

Angela was also keen to thank all of his troop on Instagram. She then wrote a lovely message in the caption. ” These people are strong, inspiring, funny, I have learned so much during these months on the road. Thank you. “. The pretty blonde-risk of regret on his tour. Fortunately, the star will take over the routes to occur within the festivals this summer ! We therefore look forward to being on stage ! And you ?