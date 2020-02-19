Angela soon at AccorHotels Arena: it connects the rehearsals !

Angela is ready for her second representation at the AccorHotels Arena. This evening, it will put the fire to the concert hall in paris.

Good news ! Angela is in full preparation for its next concert at the AccorHotels Arena ! The young woman shared pictures of the room on his account Instagram ! MCE TV says it all !

AN ARTIST WHO IS VERY POPULAR

This evening, belgian singer, should ignite the AccorHotels Arena for the second time. Yesterday, she had already set fire to the concert hall. Elsewhere, actress Alexandra Lamy was a lot of fun to attend the show of Angela in the company of her daughter and her ex-husband. In fact, the young artist of 24 years old is part of the rising stars of the musical universe. Today, young people are snapping up her records and look forward to see her on stage.

Pretty, funny and above all very frank. Angèle has therefore become very popular. Most recently, she was confiding on his worries of hearing related to music. Indeed, the singer would suffer a harm that the artists know well. Tinnitus… According to her, her brother and father suffer from it too and this problem is not sufficiently publicized.

Angela invests the AccorHotels Arena !

Very proud to be able to occur in one of the concert halls the most popular of France, Angèle sharing so many photos on her behalf Instagram. In fact, the young woman unveiled the behind-the-scenes. In the meantime the public, the immense room seems very empty. This night, however, it will be full to bursting. For the moment the star goes on so the reps for everything to be perfect for the show !

And for you to put the water in the mouth, She even revealed a few small dance steps. Under a strobe light ball, a facet of the young woman gives it all ! In any case, the fans who will be in attendance tonight have much to be happy. The show risk of sending heavy ! The singer is still at the top !