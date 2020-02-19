Angela soon at AccorHotels Arena: it is the promotion of Meryl !

The singer, Angela, is in full preparation of his concerts at the AccorHotels Arena, to the promotion of Meryl on his account Insta !

Angela is a singer with a heart of gold ! For evidence, then she is in full preparation of his upcoming concerts at the AccorHotels Arena of Paris, the singer was keen to make the promotion of another artist on his account Instagram.

A VIDEO OF MERYL ON HIS ACCOUNT INSTA

Angela will never have the big head ! See his latest Story, the singer has even more than the feet on the Ground. The evidence, while the latter is in full in preparation of his upcoming concerts, the pretty blonde did not hesitate to talk about another artist with whom she will share the poster. Namely, the rapper Meryl. Moreover, it is she who has been chosen for the 1st part of the concert of Angela in Bercy.

On his account, Instag, the belgian held to share the sound of Meryl. In fact, after having placed images of her rehearsals in progress, Angela has then posted a video, originally produced by France Inter. He is a freestyle rapper from Martinique. A video made live in the show “The Great Urban and Eric Quentin ” after his interview, and then uploaded on the IGTV of the radio channel.

Angèle sharing his love !

No doubt, Angela is a fan of Meryl ! Indeed, belgian singer loved his freestyle. Moreover, when we listen, we understand better why. Because, yes, it must be confessed, it represents worthily the rap scene female ! Moreover, it is not for nothing that the former protected the rapper from martinique Specta has made a place in the metropolis, working with artists such as Niska, Timal or SCH. To the top !

More than a concert, a real springboard ! Indeed, by ensuring the 1st part of Angela, Meryl is going to occur in front of no less than 20 000 people ! A big spotlight for that which will release his mixtape “the Day Before Caviar ” on the 21st of February next. A golden opportunity offered on a platter by the star belgian. A beautiful spirit of female solidarity in the sum. We are a fan, don’t you ?