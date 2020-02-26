Angela, the end of the Brol Ride: she cries of joy on stage !

Angèle, fin du Brol Tour: elle pleure de joie sur scène !

Angela has completed her Brol Tour in Bercy on Friday 21 February. The star has thus melted into tears on stage. Check out the photo !

Angela’s bombard social media with photos of his Brol Tour ! She has also just unveiled a pretty cliché dating back to his last concert in Bercy. Excitement is guaranteed !

Angela is on a little cloud ! In fact, the young 24 year old woman has just finished his tour. After months of having criss-crossed France, the artist ended his Brol Tower with 4 complete concerts at Bercy. Amazing ! The sister of Romeo Elvis was therefore difficult to recover from his emotions.

The pretty blonde never ceases to share photos-memories of his shows in Paris. His fans can then relive these moments on Instagram. Angela has also published a photo very moving. We can see it melting in tears on stage. But the fans shouldn’t be afraid ! It is indeed with tears of joy. She wrote in the caption : Cry pleureer cry (I cry of joy so I am happy on this photo I said “.

A publication shared by Angela 🌹 (@angele_vl) on 26 Feb. 2020 at 3 :08 am PST

Angela moved to tears : she had reached an important milestone !

Internet users have been many to respond. Indeed, these latter are also moved to say goodbye to the Brol Ride. ” it was great, it is going to miss me “, ” Bravo you deserve this “, ” I’m going to cry “, ” come Back soon! “ can we read it in the comments. No doubt about it : Angela was struck hard with his show. She won the price of best concert in the Victories of the Music. Amazing !

Angela may well have ended his tour, the star doesn’t plan to stop for the moment ! In fact, the sister of Romeo Elvis is about to do thee tour of the festivals this summer ! The pretty blonde will once again find his fans to sing his greatest hits. No doubt : the artist will still arouse the French public. We therefore look forward to see more ! And you ?

