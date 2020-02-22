Angela: the team of Instagram follows her on stage for a special interview !

The team Instagram is a party to the meeting of the singer and French-speaking Angela ! The young artist has delivered on his last tour.

The team Instagram just posted an interview quite special ! In fact, they came to interrogate belgian singer Angèle… MCE TV tells you more !

THE CONSECRATION

In the format “#ThreeMinuteAutobiography ” , the team Instagram is a party to the meeting of the singer Angèle ! In fact, they have followed the beautiful blonde during one of his concerts at the AccorHotel Arena, in Paris. A legendary venue where the young woman is also product 5 times… A real record !

Thus, the account official Instagram has posted a small interview with three minutes to retrace the route of the singer ! ” During the preparation of his tour, we met the singer, songwriter and performer Angela to hear his life story in just three minutes. Check out his rehearsals in our last episode of “three-minute autobiography” “! And we can read in the caption.

Angela confides on his ” BROL TOUR “

Stage costumes, houses, small habits… Angela confided on his tour ! A very short format of 3 minutes in which the young woman also speaks of her brother, Romeo Elvis… Or his childhood ! An interview is very personal that people have obviously loved it ! In fact, the post has already over 2 million views ! A beautiful exhibition for belgian singer !

The internet, and the French in particular, many have commented on the post in question ! MCE TV offers you the chance to read a few messages, all the more benevolent one than the other ! “I love this girl ! Angela, this is really the best francophone artist in that time !” Or. “ This Super video ! I hope she’s going to drill everywhere in the world… It deserves to be widely and, most importantly, it has the talent it takes to compete with a Jorja Smith or another ! “ And we can read on the social network !