Angela: the voice of a singer criticized by a belgian journalist !

The famous singer Angela has just completed his Brol Tour and she was elected Victoire de la musique 2020 ! However, it is criticized…

A belgian journalist was allowed a small criticism on Wednesday 26 February… In fact, in the 8/9 of A belgian, the winner of The Voice Kids was invited. She had picked a song from the singer Angèle ! MCE TV tells you more !

So, last Wednesday, Oceana, the winner of The Here’s Kid was on the radio. The girl has participated to the famous tv show music. She sang a music of Angela and thus won ! In Belgium, the jury consists of Slimane (it’s going to come), Vitaa (à fleur de toi) and Matthew Irons (how i needed you).

Oceana has impressed the jury. In fact, when she sang ” Living for the best “, it was unanimous ! Then she continue on “Balance your what” famous as the singer Angèle. Interviewed at The A, the young girl said ” I thought not, it is by seeing me on tv than I realized !” . A very beautiful victory for the candidate who was chosen Slimane as a coach. They have also sung both with Chiara, the other finalist !

Angela tâclée by Cyril Detaye on the 8/9 of The A !

As well, during the show, hosted by Cyril Detaye, some observations were made around the canvas ! Especially, for the famous singer Angela. The singer has also just completed his Brol Ride and she received the Victoire de la musique. Thus, during the emission, the journalist and his guests listened to an excerpt of the recovery of Angèle by Oceana.

After listening to the excerpt, the journalist is allowed a reflection. In fact, at the microphone, he threw ” Is what you know that you sing better in live than the singer Angèle itself ? “. Too embarrassed, the young girl has obviously not dared to reply. Cyril Detaye benefits from it to support his idea : “It is true, she is making very good albums. But in live, it is more difficult for Angela.”