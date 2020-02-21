Angela with Camille Combal: an extract from his Carpool Karaoke unveiled !

Angela will be this evening in the issuance Carpool Karaoke, hosted by Camille Combal. On social networks, the tv presenter has unveiled a preview.

She pushes the song. On Instagram, Camille Combal has unveiled an excerpt of the passage of the singer Angèle in the issuance Carpool Karaoke, broadcast this evening on TF1.

SHE GIVES VOICE

This evening, viewers will have the chance to discover Angela as they have never seen. In fact, the star is invited in the car of Camille Combal in the context of the issue Carpool Karaoke. The star presenter of TF1 has shared with his fans excerpts exclusive. In these, one discovers the pretty belgian in the process of singing. Fan of Celine Dion, the young woman begins For you to love me again star in quebec.

But that’s not all ! Camille Combal took the opportunity to have Angela in her car for him to learn to drive. And the least we can say is that the young woman is not yet to the point. ” It’s not bad, you’re not far Angèle “, balance, the facilitator, clearly not reassured of having entrusted the wheel to the singer.

See this publication on Instagram

ANGELA : A CONCERT EXPLOSIVE IN PARIS !

Yesterday evening, Angela has thus given voice to the AccordHotel Arena. A concert acclaimed by his fans on the social networks, but also the stars. As well, Alexandra Lamy and her daughter seemed to burst out singing the songs. Tonight is the last image of the young woman in the room of the legendary concert.

“Last Bercy tomorrow. Last concert of the Brol Ride. (Before the festivals) ! I’m going to cry my life. “ Wrote Angela on her account Instagram ! The message provoked strong reactions on the part of its fans who have encouraged their idol. ” Give everything, see you tonight “, ” the last concert which will be magical “, ” rdv tonight Angela ! “they write. They will, therefore, remain more than a wish for good luck the interpreter to Balance your what for his last concert in paris.