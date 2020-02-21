Angèle very emotional: she is about to pass a course on stage !

Angela is very moved ! Indeed, belgian singer is going to pass a cap on the scene of the AccorHotels Arena of Paris. MCE TV says it all !

This is a very important day for Angela ! As she showed in her Story, the singer will in fact pass a course very important on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena of Paris Bercy on Friday night. MCE TV tells you more !

February 21, 2020, a day to mark a white stone for Angela ! In fact, for the singer it is the D-day ! Tonight, the singer will spend a huge milestone in his career ! After having started the fire on the parisian scene of the AccorHotels Arena for three consecutive days, his tour, started in 2017, ends tonight. Entitled ” Brol “, to the image of his first album multi-award winning, this tour has also won a prize at the Victoires de la Musique 2020. Too sad !

It is through his Story Instagram that Angela shares both his excitement but also his sentence. In fact, in full rehearsals for his last show, the pretty blonde took the opportunity to post his moments of nostalgia. Magic moments from his previous concerts, which she punctuates by cute captions. Thus, on a video where his audience takes in chorus the chorus of his last hit ” Yes or No “, she punctuates with a ” I want it hard all the time this mood of love there” . It includes !

Angela inconsolable, take advantage of the last moments !

All good things have an end!!! An adage which has not yet the air of comfort the young woman. Indeed, through his Story, Instagram, Angela confides his trouble facing the camera. “Last AccorHotels Arena tomorrow. Last concert of the brol tour (before the festivals). I’m going to cry my life p****** !” . The singer is very excited sharing his sadness with his entire team.

In fact, in other videos, Angela likes to shoot other members of his staff, commenting ironically on the mood general. “You can stop saying that we will all be crying tonight ? […] No, it is not sad at all true. It is not as if it was 3 years of touring which closed. It’s easy, it’s like the end of a beautiful story” . The young woman use, therefore, of the method Coue to reassure himself. Also, waiting for the grand final, it chase his blues in motivating his fans : “Bercy part 4/4 this evening. I hope you are warm !” . No doubt that Angela will be at the bottom to finish !