Angelina Jolie spoke about the operations of their daughters

Shiloh Jolie-pitt, Angelina Jolie and Zahara Marley Jolie-pitt. Photo: Getty Images

American actress Angelina Jolie shared with the audience the fact that her two daughters, 15-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Shiloh, recently underwent surgery one after another. This star wrote in an essay for Time on International women’s day.

Jolie’s essay begins with the fact that the actress talks about the recent health problems of his two daughters. First, did the operation the male, and then her younger sister Shiloh has operated hip.

They know I’m writing this because I respect their privacy, and we discussed it together, and they encouraged me to write. They understand that to experience health problems, to fight for survival and healing is something to be proud of,” writes Angelina.

The star notes that saw her daughter take care of each other. So, it is the youngest, Vivienne, was watching the nurses, then to help. The actress is very pleased that her girls “put each other first, and felt the joy of service to those whom they love.”

Someone told Jolie that such concern is natural for girls. She confessed that at first smiled, but then I thought, how often this term is misused.

It is expected that the girl will take care of others. It is expected that the woman she will grow, to give, to care and to sacrifice. Girls are often forced to think that they are good only when you serve others, and selfish or wrong, if they ever focus on their own needs and desires,” said the actress.

According to Angelina, “the softness of girls, their openness and the instinct of educating and helping others should be valued and not to be subjected to violence.” In addition, more needs to be done to protect them in society, care about them.

