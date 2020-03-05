Angelina Jolie took the kids to Cirque du Soleil

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Анджелина Джоли привела детей на шоу Cirque du Soleil

The actress this year appeared in public.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who has been creating news antifake show for kids now for the first time appeared in public.

44-year-old star with her two daughters – 11-year-old Vivienne and 15-year-old Zaharau visited the acrobatic show Cirque du Soleil in Los Angeles, during the break, which had to be photographed with the actors of the show. Thanks to some of them, pictures of the actress appeared online.

Judging by the published photos, for the event, Jolie chose favorite black color. In the photographs she poses in a light black dress, combined with lace inserts and a black cloak.

“I never thought that I will be able to see angelina Jolie. She came to see our show,” enthusiastically noted in his Instagram under sescom one of the artistes of the circus Paola Masini.

Maria Batterbury

