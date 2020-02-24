Angelina Jolie wrote an essay about Syrian refugees

The actress has urged the U.S. government to intervene to resolve the conflict in the region.

Angelina Jolie concerned about the situation in Syria. The actress has devoted to this issue his new essay.

“A few months after the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011 I arrived at the Jordanian border at night, where I saw how it was crossed shell-shocked Syrian families in complete darkness to avoid sniper fire,” shared the star.

“In 2014, the UN could not count the dead in Syria. According to some estimates, killed more than half a million Syrians,” – said the actress.