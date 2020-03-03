Ani Lorak flashed her Breasts in a new music video (video)

Touring in Russia, the singer Ani Lorak, intrigued by the earlier network with a ring on the ring finger, has released a new video work “I would fly”. With the Director, the artist to experiment did not, continued to work with music video Director Alan by Buzaevym. Video posted on the channel of the singer in YouTube.

In the song of Ani Lorak sings about love, and admits that he had met there. 41-year-old star showed his best form — a slim figure, sports press and was impressed with the ample bosom.

Fans of the artist ambiguously praised the new work. Some Express delight and showering compliments of Carolina clip and the appearance of the artist, others are discussing the magnificent bust of the singer. And even assuming that it could expand the chest.

“Someone besides a huge chest lorac else sees something interesting in this clip, She that, again, the chest increased?”, “Gets”, “We lost the lorac one that sang really soulful, powerful songs… and the one which was clips unreal bombeznaya… sorry… but still there is hope, Before, though the songs she is with meaning, now I have a cheap redneck. The older, the sluttier. Propaganda whore relationship. This showbiz resembles the sect of the Papuans,” “Love Ani Lorak, but the clips are almost all the same…”, “Very cold Carolina, shows that of those people who do not know how to love… And allows himself to love… And movements like a robot”, — write in the comments in Instagram.

