Animal Crossing: 10 tips to become stronger than Squeezie !

Animal Crossing New Horizons has been out for over a week and it is already madness ! So here’s 10 tips to be the best.

You want to be the best at Animal Crossing New Horizons ? No problem, MCETV is here to help you. So here’s the 10 tips to become even stronger than Squeezie !

10 tips to be the best at Animal Crossing

1 – Get your pockets full of bells, the currency of Animal Crossing

The bells is the currency in Animal Crossing. And like everywhere, if one wants to progress, it needs money ! So from the beginning you have to make sure to have the most possible.

For this it is necessary to pick, dig and sell the most items possible. But be careful, do not rush too much. It is better to crafter your objects to take the value. For example, weed-related 150 bells so that the umbrella is weed 300.

2 – Collect Miles Nook

A bit like your plane trips, but on an island of Tom Nook. The goal ? Fill in the maximum missions to retrieve Miles Nook. For example, help 5 neighbors or fish 5 fish.

These missions will also earn you money, but also experience and therefore levels to progress.

3 – Tom Nook is always good advice in Animal Crossing

If you are lost at a time of the game or just as you turn round, no problem, Tom Nook is here for you !

You just have to go find it and click on ” I have to do what ? “Tom Nook will always have a mission for you. Small council. The first thing to do is to make an extension of your pockets. This maneuver costs 5, 000 miles but you will make life easier.

4 – to Travel from island to island to the maximum

To build your objects and progress through the game you will need materials. But your island is limited and does not contain everything you need.

Then only one solution : to visit other islands to find rare materials. For that, you have to pay 2, 000 miles to Tom Nook for an adventure to nearby islands.

To motivate you a little : your fruit bases earn 100 bells then that an exotic fruit reported him 500 bells. What become rich !

5 – Planting flowers everywhere, the spirit of Animal Crossing

The flower is pretty, but not that ! Thanks to these new insects will appear. You can also make a crossing between the flowers to make some rare varieties.

6 – Planting trees by the thousands

Once again it is a question of money. There are six types of fruit in Animal Crossing. For all the discover you will need to travel. In order to grow a tree, you simply plant a piece of fruit.

A few days later you will have a fruit tree that it will be necessary to harvest daily.

7 – Plant trees at bells

And yes you are not dreaming. If you didn’t know it yet, it is possible to have a tree from which falls the bells.

When you see on the ground a place that glitters, dig. Instead of pocketing the bag of bells replant and wait for the magic to happen. Life is good in Animal Crossing !

8 – Type in the rocks

Put a shovel in a rock will give you resources. But with each blow you back a few centimetres, and your character will be a little dizzy.

To avoid this, dig all behind you. This system will block your character and you can type more quickly and more times on the rock. Clever non ?

9 – Capture of tarantulas !

Yes it’s scary, the spiders in the night it is not reassuring too ! Especially if they will actually bite you ! However each of these spiders-you can earn 8 000 gilts for resale. A gold mine to exploit in Animal Crossing.

10 – bring up the turnips in stock

And yes, in Animal Crossing there is also the stock market ! Except that it is made with turnips. When you see the street vendor of turnips, do not hesitate to buy a few. You will see, the court of the turnip can very quickly evolve to a max of bells (600 bells unity at the maximum).