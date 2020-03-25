Animal Crossing: a bug allows you to duplicate all items in the infinity !

Share on Facebook

Notice to lovers of Animal Crossing New Horizons : it seems that a bug in the game allows you to copy any object to the infinite.

A bug that allows players of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in-game items. A way for some not to bother to farmer to become rich. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Tired of spending your days at farmer on Animal Crossing ? Good news : a bug in the game then allows you to duplicate the infinite any item.

What you make it so much more rich, much more quickly. Thus, any object of Animal Crossing is affected by this tip : of the simple log of wood to the royal crown.

This bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to delight the fans who are crumbling under the debt of this dear Tom Nook, the tanuki covetous man to whom you owe large sums of money. If you want to break the rules and you make easy money in game, the trick is not difficult.

It is unknown if Nintendo will fix this bug , or if the giant will let the players take advantage of this flaw. That said, now for the trick.

You will need the said object that you want to duplicate. And then, ofa display shelf on which to store it.

Animal Crossing: here’s the trick to duplicate an object

This can be a crate or a table… It’s not the mounts that are missing, in Animal Crossing.

Once the object is placed, you will also needa second player. One of the two will have to rotate the piece of furniture on which the object is located.

As for the second player, it will grab the object, which will then be duplicated. Then, starting to try this trick ?

To do this, it will of course finding a playmate online who will be willing to be an accomplice of your combines. Even if it means having to pay a very high price in exchange…

For those who would not want to share the loot, here’s a tip very simple : you create another character , and you invite them to your island.