Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available on Nintendo Switch

You expect it all ? Here it is, the new Animal Crossing is available on Nintendo Switch ! What you care during the confinement !

You are bored at home ? A solution for you : the new Animal Crossing ” New Horizons “. The game is finally released on the Nintendo Switch to our greatest happiness.

The last game of Animal Crossing is released in 2013, what to do wait for the fans. If this last had been sold in 12 million copies, the new should do the same havoc !

Why we love so much ? To go type in the chat to Tom Nook, or visit the museum. Nintendo has understood this since the format remains the same. We find the same graphics that we love so much too.

An air of nostalgia hovers for first time players of Animal Crossing that had the first console. Since then, a small stretch of the road has been traveled.

A Animal Crossing colourful on the Nintendo Switch

The concept this time ? The players land on a deserted island. They will have the opportunity to ” create for themselves a paradise, by exploring, by building and customizing their life,” announced Nintendo.

The program then : bask in the sun on his recliner, to install his tent, or explore the other occupants of the island. The good life what ! Animal Crossing also highlights the online game. Players will be able to invite up to three guests on their island. Something fun with his friends.

Go, good news for fans of Nintendo. On the occasion of the release of Animal Crossing, Nintendo disclaims his Switch to the colors of New Horizons. It will therefore be possible to buy a Nintendo in pastel colors.

Fifteen days in the house, now is the perfect time to discover the game and let yourself get carried away in its soft atmosphere. Escaping his everyday life to find himself on his desert island.

What could be better ? In any case, the trailer looks like. Then, a small sun bath, it tempts you ?