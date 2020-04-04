Aniston made a surprise nurse with COVID-19

The actress talked to the girl at the video and gave her and her colleagues certificates for tens of thousands of dollars.

Popular actress Jennifer aniston made a surprise U.S. nurse who is ill with the coronavirus. An unexpected move by Hollywood stars showed in the program Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube.

Aniston was a guest online-the Jimmy Kimmel show. Leading a video called the nurse named Kimbell Fairbanks from Utah. The girl worked in the cardiology Department and she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

During a conversation with a nurse, who is now in isolation, was joined by Jennifer aniston.

The actress thanked Fairbanks and her colleagues who make themselves at risk in the line of duty. Aniston said that doesn’t know how to Express my appreciation and gave the nurse the certificate on 10 thousand dollars for a meal. Certificates also were sent to colleagues working with Kimbell.

Also, the actress said that she spent three weeks in quarantine, but it gives her much discomfort. During harvest aniston even found a video of his first audition at the age of 13. She promised Sora to share the video.