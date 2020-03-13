Ankaragucu vs Rizespor live streaming free

Ankaragucu vs Rizespor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 13, 2020)

We offer our site’s forecast for the Ankaragucu duel – Rizespor, which will take place on March 13. Both clubs are from the bottom half of the standings. What will be the outcome?

Ankaragucu

Ankaragucu are in good condition, having lost in two of the last five games on their territory. The team of Yilmaz Özlem goes on the 17th line, giving three points to an opponent from above, so the club needs to fight for points in order to maintain residence in the championship. In the last match, which took place against Besiktas, the team showed a confident game, although they lost with a score of 1: 2.

The main scorer of the “blue-yellow” Parlak has six precise strikes.

Risespor

Rizespor demonstrates a bad game, so he cannot win for seven matches. The Black Sea hawks now occupy the 14th position, ahead of the nearest pursuer of Konyaspor by only two points. Away wards Okana Buruk in the last ten games in only one could not miss. The result of the previous round was a draw against Alaniyaspor (1: 1).

Main defender Abarhun will not take part in the match due to injury.

Statistics

Ankaragucu lost in two of their last five rounds at home.

Rizespor does not know wins seven matches in a row.

Ankaragucu did not lose the last meeting in person on its territory.

Forecast

In today’s game, teams will converge, among which, in our opinion, Ankaragucu is a favorite, although it is lower than its opponent in the table, but is in better shape. Risespor cannot win in seven games in a row. We believe that the victory will remain with the owners.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (0) on Ankaragucu for 2.00 in BC 1xBet.