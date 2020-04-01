Anne Hathaway starred in the movie “French children don’t spit food”

Anne Hathaway. Photo: Getty Images

Actress Anne Hathaway will play a major role in the film adaptation of the popular book Pamela Druckerman “French children don’t spit food.”

Ann will transform into autorka novel Pamela Druckerman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot revolves around a woman who moves with her husband to Paris and begins to observe the methods of education in the neighboring family. As it turns out, French kids are much more educated due to the unusual approach.

The screenplay will write Jamie Minoprio (“Classmates”) and Jonathan stern.

While the project is still at a very early stage, so who will be the Director of the film, is unknown.