Anne Hathaway will explore the nuances of the education of French children

The actress has signed for the lead role in the project, based on the book by Pamela Druckerman “French children don’t spit food.”

The novel is an autobiography of the writer, who, after moving with her husband to Paris, began to observe the upbringing of the neighborhood children from local families and then described his observations in the book.

The project is currently at an early stage of development. The writers appointed Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan stern. The Director and release date yet.