Anne Hathaway will explore the nuances of the education of French children

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Энн Хэтэуэй изучит нюансы воспитания французских детей

The actress has signed for the lead role in the project, based on the book by Pamela Druckerman “French children don’t spit food.”

The novel is an autobiography of the writer, who, after moving with her husband to Paris, began to observe the upbringing of the neighborhood children from local families and then described his observations in the book.

The project is currently at an early stage of development. The writers appointed Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan stern. The Director and release date yet.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article