Anne Hathaway will play a major role in the film adaptation of the book French children don’t spit food

Actress Anne Hathaway will play a major role in the film adaptation of the popular book Pamela Druckerman “French children don’t spit food.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script will be written by Jamie Minoprio (“Classmates”) and Jonathan stern. Production will be engaged in Blueprint Pictures and StudioCanal.

While the project is still at a very early stage, so who will be the Director of the film, is unknown.

The film will be shot as a biography of the author – an American journalist Pamela Druckerman, who moves with her husband to Paris and are confronted with a very unusual system of education of children in French society, while she tries to find a balance between work and family.

