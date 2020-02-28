Annie Girardot: “All my life I’ve given myself”

Photo: pleinevie.fr

February 28, 2011 was an amazing French actress of theater and cinema Annie Girardot.

Girardeau shook with their game, millions of viewers and when life became a legend of world cinema. However, the love the fans has not helped the actress to cope with a severe form of Alzheimer’s disease, which Girardeau suffered the last 5 years of life, not recognising anyone around.

Life great Actresses have been mixed and repeatedly hit her in the heart.

“All my life I gave myself, and I rarely returned and often just robbed. All disappeared. I did not take anyone scores, I swallowed. Swallowed her tears and anger for the betrayal. And then I realized that my destiny is to give, to give joy, to give emotions”, – said of himself Girardeau.

Her life has been a many novels, and men Girardeau usually looked beside her weaker than she is making decisions and obey its rhythm.

Photo: 24smi.org

More than just a close relationship linked the actress with actor Bernard Frascona, Director Claude Lelouche, politician, françois Mitterrand and others. However, married Girardeau visited only once, greatest love for her was an Italian actor Renato Salvatori.

“He was clever, extremely handsome and sexy”, she said about her husband.

Salvatori became the father of the only child of Annie – daughter Julia. He cheated on the actress, and she cheated on him in response to revenge. While Renato terribly jealous Girardeau to fame and fans, so the actress was forced to act secretly.

For many years Annie lived in two cities: Paris, where ever the shooting took place, and Rome, where he lived, Renato addicted to alcohol. Over time, this made the actress to find solace in alcohol and even drugs.

Annie and Renato. Photo: anniegirardot.blogspot.com

The last years of his life Salvatori lived with Girardot, he went to another woman who even bore him a child. However, officially the couple was divorced and Renato died in status as the only husband of the great actress.

Daughter and grandson, incredibly similar to the Renato – the only thing left in the life of Annie as a reminder of her most powerful and painful love.

