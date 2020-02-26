Announced shooting the new “Star wars”

New associated with the universe of “Star wars” film is in the works, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

Writer and Director Justin Dillard (“Agility”) and screenwriter Matt Owens (“Luke cage” and “Agents of shield”) involved in the development of the film.

Unknown, will the new “Star wars” in theaters or available for streaming to subscribers of the platform Disney+.

In 2019, was released two projects, dedicated to the universe of “Star wars”: the film “Skywalker. Sunrise” and series “Mandalore”.