Announced the winners of the “Shevchenko prize 2020”

DakhaBrakha. Photo: press service

Committee for the National prize of Ukraine named after T. Shevchenko, selected the winners of the prize in 2020.

In the nomination “Literature” is determined two winners: Marianne Kijanowska with a collection of poems, “Babi Yar. Votes” and Taras Prokhasko with the collection of essays “So, ale…”.

Photo: duh I Litera

The collection of essays “So, ale…” by Taras Prokhasko became the “BBC Book of the year 2019” in the nomination “Essays”. Are the stories from the first page to form the whole subject — matter to feel and to hear the stories about family and memories. A writer with a love and awe describes the Carpathians and Western Ukraine.

In the nomination “Journalism, journalism” the winner became the military correspondent Evgeny Similar with the book “the Girls cut braids.” It’s memories of the 25 women who took part in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the Armed forces of Ukraine and volunteer units in the years 2014-2018.

In the nomination “Musical art” won the famous Ukrainian ethno-chaos band DakhaBrakha from the album “the Path” (2016).

The winner in the nomination “Theatre” became the Director Vlad Troitsky with Opera-Requiem “job” ( “Iyov”, 2015).