Announced where exactly in Kiev, is being treated for a Chinese virus

In Kiev at the moment, seven medical institutions where they can receive and treat patients diagnosed with the coronavirus COVID-19.

This became known from the message of the city authorities.

So, to receive rid of this virus ready: the Alexander hospital (this hospital started to accept patients the first COVID-19, and there are 20 such patients), Kiev city hospitals 4 and 9, children’s clinical infectious hospital, maternity hospital No. 3 and 5. In these institutions there are rapid tests, and all materials for protection.

In this case, the Kyiv city hospital No. 8 is not included in the list of institutions that can be used for patients with coronavirus.