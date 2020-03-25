Announced where exactly in Kiev, is being treated for a Chinese virus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Сообщили, где именно в Киеве лечат от китайского вируса

In Kiev at the moment, seven medical institutions where they can receive and treat patients diagnosed with the coronavirus COVID-19.

This became known from the message of the city authorities.

So, to receive rid of this virus ready: the Alexander hospital (this hospital started to accept patients the first COVID-19, and there are 20 such patients), Kiev city hospitals 4 and 9, children’s clinical infectious hospital, maternity hospital No. 3 and 5. In these institutions there are rapid tests, and all materials for protection.

In this case, the Kyiv city hospital No. 8 is not included in the list of institutions that can be used for patients with coronavirus.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article