Announcement of the dates for the Olympics in Tokyo
The head of the organizing Committee of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo Yoshiro Mori said that the Games in the Japanese capital will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021, reports TASS.
The functionary said that the decision was taken after a telephone conversation with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach.
“In determining the new date, we proceeded from a number of points concerning the training of athletes, facilities, volunteers and spectators,” said Mori.
Paralympics will be held from 24 August to 5 September.