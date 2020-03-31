Announcement of the dates for the Olympics in Tokyo

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Объявлены даты проведения Олимпиады в Токио

The head of the organizing Committee of the summer Olympic games in Tokyo Yoshiro Mori said that the Games in the Japanese capital will be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021, reports TASS.

The functionary said that the decision was taken after a telephone conversation with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach.

“In determining the new date, we proceeded from a number of points concerning the training of athletes, facilities, volunteers and spectators,” said Mori.

Paralympics will be held from 24 August to 5 September.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article