Another actor from “the Eighth sense” joined “the Matrix 4”

Shooting of “the Matrix 4” Lana Wachowski are in full swing in San Francisco, and the project is on the move manages to pick up the remaining not attached participants cast another creature siblings — progressive series “the Eighth sense”. As it turned out, the casting sheet the continuation of the cult series of joined Brian George. Smith.

What role did Smith, of course, is not disclosed, as the story of the fourth part, where they filmed Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne moss (Trinity), jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), as well as Jessica Henwick, Jonathan groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Yahya Abdul-mateen II, Max Riemelt, the Erendira Ibarra and Priyanka Chopra.

Portal Deadline reports that Abdul-mateen II, may play a young Morpheus and Henwick allegedly got the role of a sort of modern, female version of Neo.

Wachowski directing fiction Thriller by the script, which was written jointly with Alexander Gemona and David Mitchell. The premiere will take place next spring.