Another player in Italy was infected by a coronavirus

Footballer of the Italian “Venice” Antonio Junior Vacca has contracted a coronavirus infection, the official website of the club series V.

At the moment, the 29-year-old Vacca observes the regime of self-isolation, his condition is improving. Meanwhile, the “Venice” take the necessary measures to check the health of other players and club staff.

Earlier, Italy has recorded 19 cases of infection with coronavirus in football. In the list of the infected got the following players: Paulo Dibala (twice), Daniele Abuse, Blaise Matuidi, (all Juventus), Herman Pessala, Patrick Cutrone, Dusan Vlahovic (all — Fiorentina), Manolo Gabbiadini, Olbyn Ekdahl, Antonino La Gumina Morten Thorsby, Fabio Depaoli, Bartosz Bereszynski, Edgar Barreto (all — Sampdoria), Mattia Zacagni (“Verona”), king Paul Akpan Udo (the”Planete”), Daniel Maldini (AC Milan), Andrea Saraniti (Lecce), Marco Sportiello (“Atalanta”).

.

Photo of FC “Venice”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter