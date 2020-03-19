Another star of “Game of thrones” became infected with the coronavirus

Another actress of the cult TV series “Game of thrones” Indira Varma, who played ellar the Sand, the lover of Oberyn Martell, was the victim of coronavirus. . That got infected and had to quit his job, the star reported on his page in Instagram. Indira said that she feels bad, spends all his time in bed. The diagnosis she received after the two tests.

But the actress is not discouraged and hopes after complete recovery to return to work. Because of her illness rehearsal of “the Seagull” by Chekhov, where she is playing, had to stop.

“I’m in bed and that is not good. Stay safe, be healthy and be kind to others… We hope to return soon and encourage all of you (and the government) to support us. Chayka, like a Phoenix, will rise from the ashes” — wrote the 46-year-old Varma.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter