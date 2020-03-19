Another star of Game of thrones was infected with coronavirus

After Christopher Chivu, another actress from “Game of thrones” Indira Varma (played Ellaria sand) were infected with coronavirus.

About this 46-year-old British actress told fans in Instagram, noting that the coronavirus “drove her to bed.”

“I’m in bed because Covid-19, and this is not good. Take care of yourself and your health and be kind to your relatives,” she wrote.

According to Army, she had to cancel the rehearsal of the play “the Seagull” by Chekhov, in which she plays a major role along with Emilia Clarke. The rehearsal was postponed indefinitely because of the pandemic.

Indira also has complained that now will have to temporarily close the theatre The Playhouse Theatre. She shared a photo from rehearsals and wrote that she’s very sad that they and many other performances have to be cancelled due to the pandemic Covid-19.

View this post in Instagram So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.❤this❤it’s amazing Publication from Indira (@indypindy9) 17 Mar 2020 11:42 PDT

We will remind, earlier it became known that the coronavirus also infected actors Tom Hanks with his wife, Olga Kurylenko, and Idris Elba.