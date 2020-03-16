Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor live streaming free for the Superlig

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 16, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Antalyaspor” – “Sivasspor”, which will be held on March 16. In the regular season, the visiting club has not been defeated for seven rounds in a row. Will they be able to continue the series?

Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor got in good shape, thanks to which he was able to sit on the 12th line in the standings with 27 points, while the lag behind the team from above was only one point. “Scorpions” lost only once in the last ten matches, in the Turkish Cup in a duel with “Alanyaspor” (0: 1). The result of the last game was a draw with a score 1: 1 against the Genclerbirligi.

The club’s top scorer Yakhovich, in his piggy bank 13 goals.

Sivaspor

Sivasspor is playing worse than in the first half. Now the “brave” have 49 points in the asset. Wards Samet Aybaba won only two matches of the last ten, managed to beat “Alanyaspor” (1: 0) and “Ankaragucu” (3: 0). In the last round, which took place against Galatasaray, it was not possible to identify the winner, the final score was 2: 2.

Fernando will not play today due to a bust of yellow, injuries will prevent him from taking part in the game to Erdal and Fishing .

Statistics

Antalyaspor does not lose over seven games in the championship.

Sivasspor won only two of the past ten matches.

The last two face-to-face meetings ended in a draw.

Forecast

“Scorpions” have gained excellent shape, the game also takes place within the walls of their own stadium, so they have every chance of winning, it is worth making a bet on the outcome. Sivasspor won only twice during ten games. We believe that Antalyaspor will not be defeated, yet the guests at the top were too late.

Our forecast is Antalyaspor’s double chance for 1.80 in Betting League BC