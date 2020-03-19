Anthology of short performances, a Feast in time of plague: the space of the new myth can be viewed online

22 Mar PostPlay Theatre and Open Theatre will hold an online broadcast of the anthology of short performances by young Ukrainian filmmakers – “a Feast in time of plague: the space of the new myth.”

“In accordance with the requirements of the law and common sense, the theatres have no right to call the audience on stage performances. For non-state cultural sector is a significant impact. To sustain it and prevent a possible shutdown, PostPlayТеатр started a project #Heatrecovery. PostPlayТеатр moved its operations online and in Sunday’s premiere – the first event in the queue of Internet projects”, – noted the organizers.

In the first act of the almanac will show a stream of performances of Daniel Pinko “Tale of tales”, and after a short break in Registrar Stanislava Ovchinnikova (“Hide and seek”) and Poliny Kundirenko (“1×1 + 1” according to Beckett and Sarah Kane).

Beginning March 22 at 18:00 visit the Open Theatre in Facebook. The cost of the ticket at the discretion of the viewer.

As previously reported, the Jamal published a cover song Billy Iles “No time to die” and announced the online concert.