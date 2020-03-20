Anthony Hopkins showed how entertaining your cat in quarantine (video)

After Arnold Schwarzenegger, who showed how he shumoizolyatsiya at home together with the donkey and pony, the famous British actor Anthony Hopkins won the network a video, which showed him, also sitting on the quarantine, entertains your cat. Sir Anthony has posted a video which plays on the piano at the time, as on his lap he settled the cat Niblo and enjoyed listening to music.

“Niblo sure that I was healthy, and instead requires that I entertain him… Koski,” wrote 82-year-old actor.

Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats pic.twitter.com/5HgrdS2P9t — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 18, 2020

The video got millions of views. “This moment when you two meet eyes and You smile. Happiness in its purest form,” “I Think I understand why you invented the Internet. To watch Anthony Hopkins plays the piano for her cat Niblo”, — tenderly wrote in the comments.

The winner of the award “Oscar” for the role of Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the lambs”, “adopted” Niblo in Budapest. Brought it to the hotel Concierge, who wanted to find the cat a suitable home. Atone and his wife Stella Arroyave immediately fell in love with Niblo. First they waited, wouldn’t want to take Niblo to yourself. And then took it with him in Malibu.

