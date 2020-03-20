Anthony Hopkins showed how spending time in isolation

Anthony Hopkins. Photo: thestage.co.uk

British actor, Director and composer, Anthony Hopkins was amused fans, showing how he spends time at home in quarantine.

The star posted on his Instagram a video where he plays the piano. So the footage 82-year-old celebrity strums the piano. On the knees of the actor in front of the camera sits a huge cat and spellbound listening to the melody.

Niblo checks, well if I feel, and instead requires that I entertained”, — has signed a video Hopkins.

Commentators like game Hopkins. Users also complimented Niblo, calling him charming.