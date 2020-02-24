Anthony Hopkins will play in the film “Cass and Mike”

By Maria Batterburyon

Энтони Хопкинс сыграет в фильме "Касс и Майк"

The tape will tell you about the relationship between boxer Mike Tyson and his coach cus D’amato, who will play Hopkins.

The Director of the film will be Nick Cassavetes (“the notebook”, “John q”).

Screenplay written by Desmond Nakano. The basis for the story becomes a book Monty Illingworth “Mike Tyson: Money, myth and betrayal”.

D’amato coached athlete shortly before his death in 1985, never seeing the triumph of his pupil. He also had a hand in the creation of such boxers as rocky Graziano, Floyd Patterson and many others.

