Anthony Hopkins will play the coach in the biographical film Cass and Mike about the boxer Mike Tyson

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Энтони Хопкинс сыграет тренера в биографическом фильме Кас и Майк о боксере Майке Тайсоне

Actor Anthony Hopkins will play a major role in the biographical film “Cass and Mike,” which tells about the relationship between boxer Mike Tyson and his coach cus D’amato. Hopkins will play the coach.

According to Deadline, the Director of the film will be Nick Cassavetes (“the notebook”). Now the producers are looking for actor to play Tyson.

The plot will be the book Monty Illingworth “Mike Tyson: Money, myth and betrayal”.

D’amato coached athlete shortly before his death in 1985, never seeing the triumph of his pupil.

About the release date of the picture is not reported.

As previously reported, the first trailer of the film “Siberia” with Willem Dafoe in the title role.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article