Anthony Hopkins will play the coach in the biographical film Cass and Mike about the boxer Mike Tyson

Actor Anthony Hopkins will play a major role in the biographical film “Cass and Mike,” which tells about the relationship between boxer Mike Tyson and his coach cus D’amato. Hopkins will play the coach.

According to Deadline, the Director of the film will be Nick Cassavetes (“the notebook”). Now the producers are looking for actor to play Tyson.

The plot will be the book Monty Illingworth “Mike Tyson: Money, myth and betrayal”.

D’amato coached athlete shortly before his death in 1985, never seeing the triumph of his pupil.

About the release date of the picture is not reported.

