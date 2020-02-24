Anthony Hopkins will play the coach of Mike Tyson

British actor Anthony Hopkins will appear on the screen as the legendary Boxing trainer cus D’amato of. About it reports Deadline.

Specifies that a picture called “Casa Mike” will remove the hereditary Director Nick Cassavetes, to whom belong such works as “the notebook”, “John q” and “alpha Dog”.

According to the newspaper, the film is based on the original screenplay by Desmond Nakano and the book Montieth Illingworth “Mike Tyson: Money, myth and betrayal”.

Shooting is scheduled to begin before the end of summer 2020.