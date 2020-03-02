Anthony Mackie become Captain America in the movie the Falcon and the Winter soldier

Actor Anthony Mackie confirmed that his character Sam Wilson will be Captain America in the movie “the Falcon and the winter soldier”, the output of which is scheduled for August of this year.

Justjared writes about negroe superhero he said at the premiere of the new season of “Altered carbon”, where he played a major role.

“Becoming the black Captain America was a challenge. At the same time, there are some distinctive features of the American, we are all Americans. My face will represent us as a country. I want my Captain America represented all. Not just a certain group of people,” said Anthony Mackie.

According to him, in the new film, fans will learn more about Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, about their thoughts and feelings, the details of family life.

Recall, Anthony Mackie reiterated the role of Falcon in “Avengers: Finale”. Like all those who did not survive after clicking Thanos, he is reborn after clicking Hulk later appears in the final battle. At the end of the film, the aged Steve Rogers offers Sam becoming the new Captain America.

The actor Sebastian Stan has posted on Instagram a new picture from the filming of the TV series Disney+ “the Falcon and the Winter soldier.” The picture shows he (Bucky Barnes/Winter soldier), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/the Falcon), Wyatt Russell (John Walker) and a little-known actor Cle Bennett.

